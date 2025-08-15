Judges heal societal wounds by listening with empathy and not just by rulings: ex-CJI Chandrachud

Shillong, Aug 15 (PTI) Judges play a crucial role in healing societal wounds by listening to citizens with empathy and not just through their rulings, former Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.

He was addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations of the Meghalaya High Court, where he was the chief guest.

"Sometimes, just giving a citizen a patient hearing is an act of healing," he said.

Justice Chandrachud emphasised that independence is not only freedom from colonial rule but also an internal liberation of the mind and spirit.

Urging the youth to safeguard India's diversity, he called for nurturing their entrepreneurial energy and transforming it into self-motivation.

The former CJI praised the High Court of Meghalaya for being a "sentinel of governance" and a bridge between citizens and the law in a culturally rich state.

He also lauded India's progress in education, infrastructure and food self-sufficiency, citing improved connectivity between Guwahati and Shillong as a sign of development.

Earlier, Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice I P Mukerji, hoisted the National Flag in the presence of Justices H S Thangkhiew, W Diengdoh and Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, judicial officers, court staffers and dignitaries.

In his address, Justice Mukerji underscored the importance of duty over reward, stating, "Karma is in our hands, not the fruits of it." He lauded the court's infrastructure and efficiency of its staffers while noting the potential for further strengthening the judiciary in the state.

Both dignitaries concluded by calling for collective responsibility in building a just, inclusive and strong India where diversity is respected and every citizen plays a role in shaping the nation's future.