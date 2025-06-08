Judge's mangalsutra snatched from Mathura temple, 10 women thieves arrested

Mathura(UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A gang of women thieves who targeted female devotees at temples in Mathura was busted in a police crackdown after a judge's mangalsutra was snatched, officials said on Sunday.

Ten such women thieves were arrested, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said on June 1, Prema Sahu, an Additional District and Sessions Judge posted in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was visiting Thakur Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan with family members when her gold mangalsutra was snatched.

"We launched a campaign to identify and apprehend women thieves and pickpockets active in the temples, leading to the arrest of 10 such female thieves on Saturday," the SSP said.

Police recovered several stolen purses belonging to both men and women, containing cash, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, debit cards, driving licenses, and other important documents, along with a total of Rs 18,652 in cash.

SSP Kumar revealed that during interrogation, it was discovered that the women travelled from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to be part of the gang.

They indulged in pickpocketing, phone theft, and snatching valuable ornaments in crowded temples of Vrindavan and Mathura.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and all arrested women have been sent to jail, the SSP added.