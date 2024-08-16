Judge's son suffers electric shock wounds on I-Day in Indore; 2 persons booked

Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The 10-year-old son of an additional sessions judge was injured after he suffered an electric shock while trying to hoist the Tricolour on the gallery of his house in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Independence Day when the iron pipe of the flag touched a live wire in Pandharinath area, following which a case was registered against an unidentified lineman and meter reader, said additional deputy commissioner of police Anand Yadav.

"The child is in hospital and is out of danger. A case was filed on the complaint of the additional sessions judge who is posted in Khargone district. The lineman and meter reader were charged under section 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous means) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The judge, in his complaint, said the line was not fixed despite repeated requests," he said. PTI HWP LAL BNM