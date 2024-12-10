Judge's speech at VHP event: Owaisi signs notice seeking removal proceedings

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said he had signed a notice seeking removal of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav, over the purported controversial statements he made at a VHP function.

Alleging that the judge's behaviour violates constitutional norms, including the Supreme Court's "Restatement of Values of Judicial Life", Owaisi said the process (removal proceedings) against the judge was initiated by National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X' said "I have signed a notice seeking removal proceedings against Shekhar Yadav, judge of Allahabad High Court. The process was initiated by @RuhullahMehdi. The notice requires the signature of 100 Lok Sabha Members to be considered by @loksabhaspeaker." Mehdi in a post on 'X' said "I am moving impeachment motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on the charges mentioned in the notice." At a VHP function on December 8, Justice Yadav said the main aim of the uniform civil code was to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.

He was addressing a provincial convention of the legal cell and high court unit of the VHP in Allahabad High Court.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who questioned his reported statements, labelling it as hate speech. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH