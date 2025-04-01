Judge's transfer to Cal HC: Lawyers' bodies stay away from court proceedings

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) The Bar Association and the Bar Library Club, representing lawyers, boycotted proceedings at the Calcutta High Court to protest the recommendation for the transfer of a judge from Delhi High Court.

Expressing reservation at the recommendation of the Collegium of the Supreme Court to transfer the judge to Calcutta High Court, the two associations of lawyers jointly resolved not to attend court proceedings on Tuesday, a statement by the Bar Association and the Bar Library Club said.

The associations also submitted a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, expressing their concerns about the recommended transfer of the judge. PTI AMR MNB