Judicial accountability: No conclusion in meeting called by Dhankhar, one-on-one interactions to be held

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) No conclusion was reached in a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday on judicial accountability in the wake of allegations of recovery of cash from the residence of a high court judge, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Talking to the media in the Parliament complex after the meeting, she also said that the House may discuss the issue next week.

"No conclusion was reached in the meeting today. The Chairperson will now discuss it individually with floor leaders and reach a conclusion... It may be discussed in the House in the coming week," Chaturvedi said.

According to a source, Trinamool Congress MPs demanded the issue to be discussed on the floor of the House, and not in the "antechamber".

"Why are issues not being discussed on the floor of Parliament? There is a system to list and discuss issues. An MP either gives notice or brings a resolution," a TMC leader said.

"AITC has given a notice for discussion on the important issue of duplicate EPIC cards, among other issues, which is awaiting to be listed for the last 10 days. We are patient, but this government is disrespecting Parliament. All these issues must be discussed on the floor of the House. Nowhere else," the TMC leader said.

BJP MP Kiran Choudhary meanwhile called it a "good initiative" taken by the Chairman.

"This is a good initiative. Everyone has faith in the judiciary, but this incident, the kind of things that are being said, whether true or untrue, raises concerns. If the faith from the judiciary is gone, there will be nothing left," she said.

Dhankhar on Monday had held a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and said they decided to await the outcome of the CJI-appointed in-house inquiry panel before taking up the issue further.

The meeting was held in reference to the observations Dhankhar made in the House on March 21 while responding to the points raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the cash recovery row.

Dhankhar had referred to the mechanism for judicial appointments after the passage of the NJAC Act in 2014. The legislation was struck down by the Supreme Court later.

The Chairman had also said in the House that he will find a mechanism for a structured discussion during the course of the session on the issue. PTI AO ZMN