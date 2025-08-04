Judicial commission on Kaleshwaram project finds former CM KCR responsible for 'irregularities'

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) The judicial commission on the Kaleshwaram project, built during the previous BRS regime, has found former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the alleged irregularities in it, official sources said on Monday.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made a powerpoint presentation on the summary of the judicial commission's report during the state cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

The commission has observed in its report that Rao was directly and indirectly responsible for the irregulartiies in the project, right from its planning and construction to operation and maintenance of the barrages which are part of the project, they said.

The commission also pointed fingers at former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, the sources said.

A committee of experts had advised against taking up the Kaleshwaram project, but the BRS regime had "intentionally suppressed" the report, they said.

The sources said the officials have prepared a 60-page summary of the report, which runs into 665 pages.

The summary mentioned the names of KCR 32 times, Harish Rao 19 times and former minister Eatala Rajender five times. Rajender is now a BJP Lok Sabha member.

The report found Rajender, who was finance minister during the BRS regime, to be negligent, the sources claimed.

Former Supreme Court judge and ex-Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, who headed the judicial commission, presented his report to Rahul Bojja, Principal Secretary (Irrigation), at the Commission's office here on July 31.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 1 directed senior officials to study the judicial panel's report and submit its summary to the state cabinet on August 4.

There was no immediate response from BRS on media reports that the Commission found fault with KCR over the alleged irregularities in the project. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH