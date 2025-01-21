Judicial commission visits Sambhal to inspect riot-hit areas, record witnesses' statements

Sambhal (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government visited Sambhal on Tuesday to inspect areas affected by riots during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque on November 24 last year and record the statements of witnesses.

According to commission member and former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Arvind Kumar Jain, several people came to meet the panel members and 51 applications were received.

The commission, formed on December 1 last year, revisited certain locations, including the Shahi Jama Masjid area, where the violence occurred.

The delegation was accompanied by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and Moradabad Police Range DIG Muniraj G.

The team, led by the commission members, conducted an extensive inspection that lasted more than an hour. Subsequently, they recorded public statements at the PWD guesthouse on Chandausi Road till 4 pm.

Besides Jain, the commission comprises retired high court judge Devendra Arora and former Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. The panel was formed to investigate the November 24 incidents and ensure accountability.

Talking to reporters, Jain said, "We have set up this camp to ensure that those who wish to share their concerns and provide information do not have to travel to Lucknow. This is for their convenience. We will be here for four-five hours to hear them out." The inquiry aims to uncover what led to the riots and gather relevant evidence from those affected.

Four people were killed while several others, including security personnel, were injured in the November 24 violence, even as the incident snowballed into a major political controversy. PTI COR KIS NAV RC