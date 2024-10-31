Judicial custody for eight accused in gang-rape case

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) Eight people, who have been arrested on the charge of raping a 19-year-old woman in West Bengal’s Nadia district, were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

The eight were arrested for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of the woman when she was walking along the railway tracks with her husband in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were picked up from nearby localities after the couple lodged a complaint at Kalyani police station hours after the ordeal.

Four of them were produced before the Kalyani court on Wednesday and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, while four others were produced on Thursday and given similar remand.

They all were slapped with Sections 78 (stalking) and 70 (gang rape) of the BNS.

The medical report of the housewife will be received on Monday, a senior police officer said. PTI COR SUS NN