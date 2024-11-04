Judicial custody of 3 persons accused of violating prohibitory orders in Uttarkashi extended

Uttarkashi, Nov 4 (PTI) A local court on Monday extended the judicial custody of three persons arrested on charges of violating prohibitory orders imposed in the town in the wake of a stone pelting incident on October 24.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhay Singh extended the judicial custody of the accused by 14 days and sent them to Tehri jail.

The trio's judicial custody was to end on November 5.

They were arrested on charges of violating prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS imposed in the town after a stone pelting incident during a protest rally by a Hindu outfit demanding demolition of a mosque built "illegally" on government land.

Meanwhile, the Mahapanchayat supposed to be held on Monday over the mosque dispute was postponed under the pressure of the administration.

However, people associated with a religious organization of a community sat on a one-day symbolic dharna at Hanuman Chowk demanding release of the three youths arrested on charges of disturbing peace.

They also demanded action against the police officers who ordered lathicharge on people participating in the protest rally.

More than 200 people had been booked in connection with the stone pelting incident. PTI COR ALM ALM KVK KVK