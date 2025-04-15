Judicial enquiry ordered into custodial death of man in Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) A judicial enquiry has been ordered into the death of a man in police custody at Jhunjhunu's Khetri station two days ago, an official said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the dharna being carried out by the man's family members and relatives entered the second day on Tuesday.

Pappu Ram Meena (28), who was detained for questioning in a case of theft involving sacks of cluster beans on Sunday, had died at the station that night. Meena's family alleged that he was beaten up, which caused his death.

Members of the deceased man's family and community had staged a dharna outside the Khetri police station on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR and arrest of the guilty police officers, as well as compensation for the death.

Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary said that talks are going on with the family.

"A judicial inquiry has been ordered as per the National Human Rights Commission guidelines. Along with this, I am getting a separate inquiry conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police to know what happened at the station that day," he said.

Chowdhary said action will be taken against those found guilty.

He said the entire staff of Khetri police station has been shunted to the police line on Monday.

A post-mortem could not be conducted due to protest from the deceased's family members and the judicial inquiry will begin with the post-mortem process, he said.

"Talks with Meena's family members are going on. I am hopeful that the deadlock will end soon," SP Chowdhary said. PTI SDA RUK RUK RUK RUK