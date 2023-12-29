Judicial inquiry soon into Kaleshwaram project ‘scam’: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec. 29 (PTI) A ministerial delegation led by Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday inspected the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and alleged serious defects in its design, construction and operations.

After the inspection, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government would initiate a judicial inquiry into the mega project and those responsible for the Medigadda barrage incident would have to face consequences of the law.

Uttam Reddy, along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC Jeevan Reddy, and MLA Vivek Venkataswamy, reached Medigadda in a special helicopter to inspect the Barrage.

“As the government, we can only say that we are alarmed, deeply concerned….For whatever reason, the pier foundation of Medigadda barrage has sunken, Annaram has developed leaks and cracks, and Sundilla has also suffered damage. The inquiry and investigation, repair works will happen” the minister said.

The damage will make the project non-operational or less operational for a period of time, he added.

Noting that the financial burden on Telangana due to Kaleshwaram project was pegged at Rs 15,000 crore a year, he said bills worth around Rs 10,000 crore are already pending with the irrigation department.

Slamming former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not mentioning about the incident for almost 40 days until he lost the post, Reddy said those responsible for the damage should be held accountable.

He informed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a judicial inquiry into the project, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

The findings will be reported to the Chief Minister for further action. PTI GDK ROH