Judicial officer, two advocates appointed as HC judges

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A judicial officer was appointed as a judge of the Manipur High Court while two advocates were made additional judges of the Madras High Court on Friday.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a post on X.

While Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, a judicial officer, was elevated as a judge of the Manipur High Court, advocates N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan were appointed as additional judges of the Madras High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges or what is popularly called "permanent judges". PTI NAB SMN