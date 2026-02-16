Judicial panel probing mine blast to identify lapses, suggest reforms: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Feb 16 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the judicial commission constituted to probe the recent coal mine blast will not only examine the circumstances that led to the explosion but also identify lapses by authorities or individuals and recommend administrative and institutional reforms to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Noting that 33 people died in the blast at an illegal coal mine in Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district on February 5, Sangma, in a statement in the assembly, said the judicial panel will also suggest rehabilitation measures for people dependent on coal mining and examine whether the state should seek constitutional exemptions or modifications to central mining laws under provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

The chief minister said the government is committed to curbing illegal mining while promoting scientific mining practices, noting that three projects have already received approvals and 20 more proposals are at advanced stages of clearance with the Centre.

"The judicial commission will not only investigate the February 5 incident but also examine the larger issues surrounding illegal mining and propose long-term solutions, which will be placed before this House," Sangma said.

The CM said the crackdown on illegal coal mining has been intensified, with the mobilisation of five enforcement teams, supported by gazetted officers, armed battalion personnel and mining officials to conduct raids.

He informed the House that 62 FIRs related to illegal coal extraction have been filed so far, including 57 after the incident, along with five FIRs for illegal transportation of coal and two related to seizure of explosives.

Authorities have seized 15,224.72 metric tonnes of coal and dismantled six cranes used in illegal mining operations, while six vehicles involved in illegal transportation have also been confiscated, he said, adding drone surveillance has been intensified to monitor mining activities.

The chief minister said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were promulgated around mining areas in East Jaintia Hills to prevent obstruction of enforcement operations and deter illegal activities.

Sangma said a large-scale search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies was launched after the blast. While 18 bodies were found on the first day, four were recovered on February 6 and two on February 7. Several other injured persons succumbed later.

Relief measures have been initiated, with Rs 24 lakh disbursed to the next of kin of eight deceased persons so far, while the process of payment of ex gratia to the other affected families was underway, the chief minister said.

The search and rescue operation was formally called off at 5 pm on February 9 after consultations with all agencies involved.

Sangma said a suo motu FIR was registered at Khliehriat police station under sections of the BNS, MMDR Act and Explosive Substances Act.

According to preliminary investigation, the blast was likely caused by the use of explosive substances during illegal mining operations, he said, adding that unstable underground conditions and the presence of machinery posed significant risks to both trapped miners and rescue personnel.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by the DIG (Eastern Range) was constituted on February 12 to probe the incident, and seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The state government has constituted a judicial inquiry commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, headed by retired Justice R S Chauhan, with retired IPS officer H Nongpluh and retired IAS officer Peter Dkhar as members. The panel has been given six months to submit its report. PTI JOP ACD