Judicial, police personnel being trained on new criminal laws: TN CM

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) In order to ensure proper enforcement of the new criminal laws in Tamil Nadu from July 1, 2024, expeditious training is being provided to judicial and police personnel, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the state Assembly on Friday.

Replying to legislator M H Jawahirullah (Manithaneya Makkal Katchi), who spoke on changes to criminal laws, Stalin said it is true that time is needed for understanding the new laws to be implemented from July 1.

During its enactment itself, the DMK had staunchly opposed these new laws in Parliament. The Chief Minister recalled that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking deferment of the implementation of new laws and also urged proper consultation with states.

However, the new laws are set for nation-wide enforcement from July 1 and the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) software will be accordingly modified.

Considering such aspects, appropriate and expeditious training on the new laws is being provided to judicial and police personnel in order to ensure proper enforcement from July 1, 2024, he said.

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively. PTI VGN VGN SA