Judicial probe into September 24 Leh violence to begin from Saturday

Leh/Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) The judicial inquiry into the violent clashes of September 24 in Leh will begin on Saturday, inviting aggrieved persons to record their testimonies before members of the probe panel.

The Centre on October 17 moved to address a key demand of protesting Ladakh groups by announcing a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the Leh clashes, which claimed the lives of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran.

“The judicial inquiry regarding the September 24 incident in Leh town shall be held at the Alternate Dispute Redressal Centre at Melongthang in Leh from October 25 to October 28,” an order issued by Consultant, Law and Justice Department, Qureshi Tariq Mehmood, said on Friday.

He further stated that necessary arrangements for conducting the inquiry are to be made on a priority basis.

The order also requested interested and aggrieved persons, if any, to record their testimonies before the members of the judicial panel.

The clashes between security forces and protesters — who were demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory — left four civilians dead and 90 injured, escalating a months-long agitation. PTI AB MNK MNK