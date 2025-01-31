Judicial probe panel reaches Prayagraj, may visit Kumbh stampede spot

Prayagraj, Jan 31 (PTI) A three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Maha Kumbh stampede reached Prayagraj on Friday, an official said.

The panel is headed by Harsh Kumar, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, and comprises former director general of police (DGP) V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh.

"The commission is holding meetings with officials concerned here. We may also visit the incident spot later in the day," an official told PTI.

The panel was formed in the wake of an early Wednesday stampede that killed 30 devotees at Sangam Nose where they had gone for a dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The commission has a month to wrap up its investigation but will try to expedite it, Kumar, the panel head, said on Thursday.

According to police, the stampede broke out as the crowd jumped barricades, crushing those waiting for their turn on the other side. PTI MAN/KIS VN VN