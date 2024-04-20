Judicial probe underway in Sangrur jail clash, say Punjab Police DIG

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) A day after two inmates were killed in a clash among prisoners in a jail in Sangrur district, Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar on Saturday visited the prison and said a judicial probe in the matter was underway.

Two prisoners identified as Harsh and Dharmender died while two others Gagandeep Singh and Mohd Sehwaz were injured in the clash.

Punjab Police DIG Bhullar said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Sangrur after visiting the jail, Bhullar said the inmates involved in the clash had an argument over some issue a few days back.

On Friday, the clash took place in which two persons were killed and two sustained serious injuries, Bhullar said, adding that the injured were admitted to Rajindra hospital in Patiala.

Bhullar said the FIR has been lodged against 10 persons and the accused were involved in crimes related to murders and attempt to murders.

The judicial inquiry was underway, he added.

Replying to a question, Bhullar said the inmates used two small knives, a water pipe and the branch of a tree in the clash.

He said police will investigate how knives reached inside the jail. PTI CHS NB NB