Judicial, SIT probes announced into Assam coal mine incident; ex-gratia to victim families

Morigaon (Assam), Jan 16 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday announced a judicial enquiry and a police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Umrangso coal mine incident, in which four workers were killed and five others who are still trapped inside.

It declared an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims, while also closing down all 220 similar rat-hole mines in the area.

A coal mine in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district was flooded on January six when water had gushed in suddenly, trapping nine workers inside. Four bodies have been recovered since then in the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing the decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting here, said, "We discussed in detail about the Umrangso tragedy and officials deputed at the incident site gave a presentation of the situation on ground." He said as per the assessment of the various rescue agencies, it will take about 25 to 60 days for the dewatering to be completed and it was decided that the process will continue till its 'logical end'.

Sarma said the chances of survival of the remaining five miners are "slim" now and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of all the nine workers.

He said the Cabinet also approved a judicial enquiry into the incident, with Justice (Retd) Anima Hazarika to head the one-person committee and submit its report to the government within three months.

"The DGP has been asked to form a SIT for criminal enquiry into the incident and the Justice Hazarika committee will monitor the SIT," he added.

The CM said that 220 similar rat-hole coal mines have been located in the same area and satellite mapping technology will be used to determine the time when these quarries were first opened.

"The Revenue and Disaster Management department has been asked to carry it out and seek help of ISRO or even foreign agencies to establish the timeline," he said.

Sarma added that the process for filing up these quarries will also be started in consultation with Central Mine Planning and Design Institute. PTI SSG SSG RG