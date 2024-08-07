Judicial tribunal confirms 5-year extension of ban on SIMI

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A judicial tribunal has confirmed the five-year extension of the ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), saying the outfit has not abandoned its objective of 'Jehaad' for the cause of Islam and that it continues to work for establishment of Islamic rule in India.

The tribunal, consisting of Delhi High Court judge Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, was constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 after the Centre on January 29, 2024 decided to extend the ban on SIMI for five years.

The tribunal was set up on February 16 for adjudicating whether or not there was sufficient cause for declaring SIMI an outlawed organisation.

On July 24, the tribunal by exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the UAPA passed an order confirming the declaration of ban on SIMI, an official notification said.

The tribunal cited a host of reasons for the confirmation of ban on SIMI, saying the group continues to work for establishment of Islamic Rule in India, as part of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish.

The stated objectives of SIMI are 'Jehaad' (religious war) for the cause of Islam, destruction of nationalism and establishment of Islamic rule or Caliphate, utilise students and youth in the propagation of Islam and obtain support for 'Jehaad', the notification said.

The SIMI also emphasises on the formation of "Shariat" based Islamic rule through "Islami Inqalab" and it does not believe in the nation state, as well as in the Constitution, or the secular order and it regards idol worship as a sin and its holy duty is to end it, it said.

While extending the ban on SIMI, the government had said the group has been involved in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

As many as 10 state governments -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh -- have recommended for declaration of SIMI as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the UAPA.

The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and since then the ban has been extended periodically.

The SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding, it is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the home ministry had said.

The SIMI was established on April 25, 1977 in Aligarh Muslim University as a front organisation of youth and students, having faith in Jamait-e-Islami-Hind (JEIH). However, the organisation declared itself independent in 1993 through a resolution. PTI ACB KVK KVK