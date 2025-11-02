Judiciary backbone of democracy, says Rajasthan CM; promises quick resolution of ex-soldiers' issues

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said a strong judiciary is the backbone of democracy, and his government is committed to transparency, good governance, and people-centric development through institutional reform, welfare, and industrial expansion.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Bar Council of Rajasthan's new building in Jodhpur through video conferencing, Sharma said the judiciary ensures justice and equality in society, and an empowered legal system strengthens citizens' sense of security.

He said the three new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- have "redefined the concept of justice" in India, and Rajasthan is among the leading states to implement the laws on the ground.

The chief minister said new courts are being established at the district level, and judges are being appointed at a faster pace to ensure timely justice.

"The government is fully committed to supporting the welfare of advocates and strengthening the Bar Council," he added.

Sharma also called advocates "architects of society" and the "most vital link in the judicial system".

Their knowledge and commitment form the foundation of justice, he said.

"Public faith in the judiciary is its greatest strength, and it is our collective duty to preserve it," Sharma said.

Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta, Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, and other judges, advocates, and Bar Council officials were present at the Jodhpur event.

In another development, the chief minister has directed all district collectors to ensure the timely resolution of problems faced by severely injured and retired soldiers.

He said the brave men, who have dedicated their lives to the nation's security, must not face delays in rehabilitation or access to welfare schemes.

"District collectors should personally monitor such cases and, if necessary, hold special camps to resolve their issues. Administrative procedures should not cause any delay in providing assistance," Sharma said, instructing officials to prepare a list of soldiers and personnel injured in the line of duty.

Sharma also appealed to citizens to come forward in supporting the welfare and dignity of ex-servicemen.

Meanwhile, in a separate decision, the chief minister approved land allotments to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation for new industrial areas in Bhilwara, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Phalodi districts.

The approvals pertain to 20.80 hectares in Bhilwara's Kotri tehsil, 71.59 hectares in Parbatsar tehsil of Didwana-Kuchaman, and 49.82 hectares of land across Hajisagar and Tenanadi villages in Phalodi tehsil.

According to an official statement, these land allocations are aimed at promoting investment, infrastructure, and employment opportunities in emerging industrial zones of the state. PTI AG PRK PRK