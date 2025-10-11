Judiciary must adapt to challenges posed by data, AI: SC judges

Indore, Oct 11 (PTI) The judiciary must adapt to the rapidly changing technological landscape, said four Supreme Court judges on Saturday, highlighting the emerging legal challenges linked to data, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation.

They were speaking at the International Colloquium on the theme “Evolving Horizons: Navigating Complexity and Innovation in Commercial and Arbitration Law in the Digital World” held in Indore.

In his inaugural address, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of the top court said that the goal of the judiciary is not to reinvent law but to expand the frontiers of fairness without restricting the idea of fair competition.

In the modern economy, control over data has become more significant than mere ownership of firms or companies, and therefore, transparency and fairness must be ensured without curbing economic growth, he stressed.

His colleague Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said the legal profession cannot remain an exception to technological progress.

“With the rise of technology-driven and automated contracts, the judiciary must ensure that justice is not compromised due to technological evolution and must evolve alongside these advancements,” he said.

As business expands, disputes naturally increase, and the solution lies within the judiciary, said Justice Rajesh Bindal. “Since India has emerged as the fourth-largest economy in the world, there is an urgent need to change our mindset and provide specialised training to all stakeholders, he said.

The SC judge observed that while AI is useful, it also presents new challenges in areas like patents and registrations.

Calling India not just a participant but an architect of the global economy, Justice Aravind Kumar said the ease of doing business and innovation must progress hand in hand without compromising justice.

He emphasised the shift from adjudication to collaboration and from arbitration to innovation, underscoring the need for the legal fraternity to adapt accordingly.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the state is well-positioned to become a hub for legal and technological innovation, aligned with the national goal of ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said India has a long tradition of deliberating on all aspects of justice and engaging in scholarly debates on complex issues. He also lauded the judiciary for its landmark verdicts in the Shah Bano case from Indore and the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The colloquium was also attended by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Danish Patent and Trademark Office Deputy Director General Maria Skou. PTI HWP LAL NR