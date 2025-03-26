Judiciary unique as it connects directly to citizens: CJI Sanjiv Khanna

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday said the judiciary, unlike other arms of the state, was unique as it connected directly to the citizens, providing them with an easy access to raise grievances that were even against the state and the law.

The CJI was speaking at an event titled "Celebrating 75 Years of the Constitution of India" organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA).

"The second aspect which came to my mind was as to what makes the judiciary unique. The legislators are elected by the people. They are representative of the people. They are a handful. The executive, political executive is in a parliamentary democracy, is answerable to Parliament or the legislature," he said.

The CJI added, "What makes the judiciary unique is our direct connect with the people… The most easy access which the people have is the access to the judiciary in any of the three institutions." It was the judiciary, he said, where anybody could raise any grievance and ask for explanation, even against the state and citizens could approach the courts challenging the constitutional vires of the legislation.

“You can ask for the enforcement of constitutional rights, statutory rights, and it is so easy to walk into any court, engage a lawyer, engage or even argue in person. That means we are the ones who are directly associating ourselves with the citizens,” he added.

For the CJI, the judiciary did not mean only judges as it included the bar as well.

“I was just wondering today, when we talk about the judiciary, the first thing which comes to the mind of most people is the judges. But the judiciary is not about the judges. When we refer to the judiciary, it means the judges, as well as the bar. Without the bar, there cannot be the judiciary,” he said.

The CJI lauded the SCAORA for launching its e-journal, its revamped website and congratulated the bar body for celebrating significant milestones such as 75 years of Indian constitution and recognising advocates on record for their 50 years of contribution to the bar.

"I hope this SCAORA e-journal will one day become the journal wherein you will have critical analysis of Indian jurisprudence, Indian legal thought, Indian judgements, and contribute worldwide for this,” CJI Khanna said.

Aside from the CJI, Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka also addressed the gathering.

Attorney general R Venkataramani, solicitor general Tushar Mehta and SCAORA shared their thoughts on the occasion. PTI SJK AMK