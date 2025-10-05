Judicious use of minerals, balanced industrial growth key to country’s progress: CM Sai

Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday that judicious use of minerals and balanced industrial growth are essential for the country’s progress.

Addressing the ‘Chhattisgarh Mining Conclave 2025’ in Nava Raipur, Sai said a transparent mining policy, e-auctions, and digital monitoring have given mining a fresh direction in Chhattisgarh, according to a government release.

Sai said Chhattisgarh has abundant deposits of iron ore, coal, bauxite, gold, diamond, and copper. Recent discoveries have further strengthened the state’s position in critical and rare minerals, he said.

The state has received Rs 1,673 crore as DMF (district mineral fund) contribution this year, enabling approval of 9,362 development works, he said.

Sai said Chhattisgarh is the first state in India to auction a lithium block. So far, 60 mineral blocks have been auctioned, and tenders for five new blocks were issued on Sunday, he said.

This transparent process will prove to be a milestone for the state’s economic prosperity, he said, adding that judicious use of minerals and balanced industrial growth are essential for the country’s progress.

The chief minister said an MoU (memorandum of understanding) for critical minerals was signed between the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and Coal India Limited at the event.

To promote investment in the clean energy space, MoUs were also signed with ISM Dhanbad, he said. On the occasion, CM Sai also presented certificates of appreciation to mine operators and congratulated them.

During the programme, “Notices Inviting Tender” were issued for mining blocks and preferred bidder orders were granted for nine mines, it said.

The CM also launched ‘Khanij Online 2.0’, the DMF Portal, and a Reverse Auction Portal for online auction of sand mines, the release said. PTI TKP NR