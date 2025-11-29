JUH chief alleges 'organised efforts' to establish supremacy of 'one group'; regrets role of courts

Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday alleged that "organised efforts" were being made in the country to establish the supremacy of one group through actions like bulldozer action, mob lynching, weakening of Muslim Waqf and Islamic reforms.

The notion that courts were working under the pressure of governments has gained traction in the wake of the Babri Mosque verdict and many other such decisions, he said during a meeting of the JUH governing body here.

The Supreme Court does not deserve to be called supreme if it does not adhere to its duty, he said.

"With regret, it has to be said that organised efforts are being made to establish the supremacy of a particular group and making other groups legally helpless, socially isolated and economically disgraced, defamed and deprived," Madani said.

"For this, economic boycott, bulldozer action, mob lynching, weakening of Muslim Waqf, and negative campaigns against madrassas and Islamic reforms are being carried out in a systematic manner. Their religious identity and existence have been made unnecessary, and even something that cannot be tolerated," he added.

Casting doubts over the role of the judiciary, he said, "The government is bound to deliver justice to people and maintain peace. But with regret, for some time, the judgements...Babri Masjid and many other issues have given rise to talk that the courts were working under governments' pressure." "Remember, the Supreme Court will remain to be called Supreme till the time it sticks to its duty," he said, adding, "If it does not adhere to its duty, it does not deserve to be called Supreme." "Waqf is the inheritance of our ancestors. We can't see going out like this. We had been talking over its illegal grabbing," he said.

But with the new law, the government has caused damage to functioning and ideals, Madani alleged.

The JUH opposed it in the Joint Parliament Committee. We want to make it clear that governments should not interfere in our religious activities. We will fight and fight till the last breath, he said.