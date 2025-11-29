JUH chief Madani’s remarks on supremacy, judiciary trigger political row; BJP seeks SC attention

Bhopal/Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) chief Maulana Mahmood Madani’s remarks alleging "organised efforts" to establish supremacy of one group and adverse comments on Supreme Court and Vande Mataram, triggered a political row on Saturday, with the BJP condemning him and urging the apex court to take note.

Speaking at a meeting of the JUH governing body in Bhopal, Madani alleged that efforts were being made in the country to establish the supremacy of one group through actions like bulldozer action, mob lynching, weakening of Muslim Waqf and Islamic reforms.

He also claimed that the perception that courts were working under government pressure had grown following the Babri Masjid verdict and many other decisions.

The JUH leader also did not hesitate to point fingers at the Supreme Court, saying it does not deserve to be called supreme if it does not adhere to its duty.

Madani also made remarks on ‘Vande Mataram’, which led to sharp reactions from the saffron party.

Strongly criticising Madani, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in Bhubaneswar, "I want to remind him that Vande Mataram does not belong to any religion. It is the honour of our motherland, the essence of this soil for which countless heroes sacrificed their lives. This is the divisive policy of Madani and his friends." Patra, the Lok Sabha MP from Puri, said the nation was celebrating the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and recognised as the national song in 1950.

"Speaking against Vande Mataram and instigating people is nothing but encouraging divisive forces. We condemn it," Patra said.

He also objected to Madani’s use of the word "jihad".

"Jihad’ is a very irresponsible term. It goes against the sentiment of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. A leader should not provoke people with such words," Patra said.

On Madani’s comments regarding the judiciary, Patra added, "As a common citizen, I appeal to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Madani ji’s statement. The top court does not see religion when it hears cases." In the Madhya Pradesh capital, Madani had also said: "With regret, it has to be said that organised efforts are being made to establish the supremacy of a particular group and making other groups legally helpless, socially isolated and economically disgraced, defamed and deprived”.

"For this, economic boycott, bulldozer action, mob lynching, weakening of Muslim Waqf, and negative campaigns against madrassas and Islamic reforms are being carried out in a systematic manner. Their religious identity and existence have been made unnecessary, and even something that cannot be tolerated," he added.

Casting doubts over the role of the judiciary, he said, "The government is bound to deliver justice to people and maintain peace. But with regret, for some time, the judgments...Babri Masjid and many other issues have given rise to talk that the courts were working under governments' pressure." "Remember, the Supreme Court will remain to be called Supreme till the time it sticks to its duty," he said, adding, "If it does not adhere to its duty, it does not deserve to be called supreme." "Waqf is the inheritance of our ancestors. We can't see going out like this. We had been talking over its illegal grabbing," he said.

But with the new law, the government has caused damage to functioning and ideals, Madani alleged.

"The JUH opposed it in the Joint Parliament Committee. We want to make it clear that governments should not interfere in our religious activities. We will fight and fight till the last breath," he said. PTI LAL NP AAM AAM MNB