Juice stall operator hacked to death inside house in Kota

Kota, May 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man succumbed at a hospital after being attacked by a group with sticks and knives in his house on Wednesday in the Harijan Basti area here, police said.

Ravi Rajput lived in Kalalghat, Harijan Basti area, and ran a sugarcane juice stall.

His parents, who too were injured in the attack, are being treated at a hospital.

According to Rampur Circle Inspector Brijbala, some youths allegedly barged into Rajput's house Wednesday and attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons and when his mother and father intervened, the assailants attacked them too.

Police suspect history-sheeter Anil Sawan alias Badal to be the main party behind the attack, though, he is yet to be booked or arrested.

The assailants fled after the attack and were yet to be traced, she said.

Rajput and Sawan both had a history of crime and an old enmity between the two could be the reason behind the violence, the CI said.

No complaint has been received in the matter but it is under investigation, DSP Garima Jindal said. PTI COR VN VN