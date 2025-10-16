Juice vendor shot dead in sleep in UP village

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A 47-year-old juice vendor was shot dead in his sleep at his home here, police said on Thursday.

Munna Sahani ran a juice shop at Ranipur Chauraha and lived with his wife Asha Devi, son Chandrabhan, and three daughters. The incident took place around 1 am in Godasari village under Bansgaon Police Station limits, they said. Chandrabhan told police that his mother had heard a loud noise at around 1 am and assumed something had fallen.

When he went to check, he found his father lying in a pool of blood. The family rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a gunshot injury.

Police and forensic teams later reached the spot and collected evidence, including samples of blood and a mark near the Sahani's cot.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear. The family claimed that Sahani had no known enemies.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said the case is being probed from all possible angles, including personal or family disputes.

"Three police teams have been constituted, and CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined to identify the assailant," he said.