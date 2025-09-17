July 30: A restaurant of grief and grit in memory of Wayanad landslide victims

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) Amid the lush, mist-laden hills of Wayanad, the Meppadi-Churoolmala road winds past tea gardens, streams and tourist hotspots such as the Kanthanpara waterfall and the famed glass bridge. Among the many cafés and eateries serving travellers along the route, one name stands out-- July 30.

At first, the bakery-restaurant looks like any other stopover for famished travellers. Yet its bold orange lettering against a black backdrop is more than just a sign. 'July 30' marks the day of the devastating Wayanad landslide in 2024, when the restaurant's owner, Noufal K, lost 11 members of his family, including his wife and three children.

A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions, almost completely decimating both areas and claiming 298 lives, including 32 people reported missing. Mundakkai village, where Noufal hails from, was obliterated in the disaster, which occurred at 1.15 am on July 30, 2024, following record rainfall of 372.6 mm in a single day.

At the time of the tragedy, Noufal was in Oman, where he had moved in 2016 in search of greener pastures. He had been working hard and saving steadily, hoping to return home and fulfil his wife's dream of setting up a family-owned restaurant.

Speaking to PTI here, Noufal, 43, said he received a call on 30 July informing him of the tragedy. He rushed back to Wayanad the following day and has never returned to Oman since.

"I lost 11 family members, including my parents, wife, two daughters, and a son. My eldest daughter, Nafla (16) was the only one whose body I could identify; the rest were confirmed through DNA samples… She (Nafla) was my beacon of hope. Even now, in times of crisis, I go to her burial place to find solace," Noufal said.

For Noufal, July 30 is a living memorial and not just a business. He purposely chose the name despite the deep tragedy it represents, saying, "I want to keep alive the memories of my family and others who perished".

"People may forget about this disaster five or 10 years down the line. But when they see this name, they will remember. For me, it is also a prayer for the departed souls," Noufal said.

Noufal said he opened the restaurant around nine months ago using his own savings and Rs 7 lakh received from the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen. The overseas wing of the Indian Union Muslim League -- a political party primarily based in Kerala -- also built him a 1,000 sq ft house, where he plans to shift soon from his rented accommodation.

Also, Noufal has chosen not to move into the township being built for Wayanad landslide victims in nearby Kalpetta.

He instead opted for Rs 15 lakh compensation and is preparing to remarry soon.

According to Noufal, the restaurant has quickly become popular, especially for its beef curry and porotta, and biryani.

He employs seven staff members -- all of whom belong to families affected by the landslide.

"At least 10 families were completely wiped out that day. Through this restaurant, I want to give back, in some small way, to the survivors," he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the model township for rehabilitating landslide victims on March 27.

It is being built on government-acquired land in the Elston Estate at Kalpetta. Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the event.

Of the 451 beneficiary families, 104, including Noufal, have opted for Rs 15 lakh cash instead of a house in the township. PTI RHL TGB ROH