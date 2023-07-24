July 31 is last date to apply for UG programmes at BR Ambedkar University: Official

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The last date to apply for Delhi govt's BR Ambedkar University for the undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic session is July 31, officials said.
Students have until the end of this month to register on the university's portal, select programmes, upload mandatory documents as per eligibility criteria and complete the application form by paying the application fee online.
The university has 1,123 undergraduate seats across the university’s 18 undergraduate programmes. Admissions into the university will be based on CUET-UG scores. The university opened the registration process for the academic year on June 16. The CUET-UG results were declared on July 15.
Based on the number of applications, BR Ambedkar University is the fourth most sought-after university in the country with Delhi University at the top.
During Monday's press meet, a brochure of programmes of the university was also launched.
"There is great demand among the students for BR Ambedkar University. However, the number of seats is limited due to a space crunch," an official said.
"Many infrastructure projects are in the pipeline and maybe soon we will be able to increase the number of seats. The expansion of the university is long-awaited," another official said.
There are 917 seats, excluding supernumerary ones, across the 18 undergraduate programmes. Of the supernumerary seats, 15 per cent are reserved for foreign students, 18 each for single-girl children, Kashmiri migrants, CCA and sports quota students.
The university also reserves 85 per cent of seats for students from the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
The application process is divided into four stages. First, students have to register and submit their basic details. Second, after the declaration of CUET results, they will be able to fill in their academic details, select the programme and pay the non-refundable application fee.
The third stage is the announcement of a merit list. And fourth, students who are offered admission will be sent an email and an SMS and will be asked to register for the programme by paying course fee on successful verification of documents.