July rains make up for June’s deficit in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, July 31 (PTI) In good news for farmers, excess rainfall in July made up for June’s deficit in Andhra Pradesh, registering normal rainfall for both the months cumulatively, an official said on Monday.

The state recorded 16 per cent excess rainfall in July, logging 151.5 mm rainfall on average across the state against the normal range of 131.1 mm whereas June suffered a deficit of 37 per cent.

On adding the quantum of rainfall in both months, the state recorded rainfall of 210.7 mm against the normal of 225.2 mm.

In July, except three districts, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati, including Yanam, which recorded deficit rainfall, all the other districts registered between normal and "large excess rainfall".

Five districts logged "large excess rainfall" and eight districts each recorded excess and normal rainfall, Amaravati Meteorological Centre head Stella Kiran told PTI on Monday.

Under the coastal AP meteorological sub-division, Visakhapatnam district registered large excess rainfall, logging 159 per cent more at 310.9 mm than the normal range of 119.9 mm.

It is followed by Krishna district with 108 per cent more rainfall at 398.5 mm against the normal of 191.2 mm while Vizianagaram district registered 95 per cent higher with 323.8 mm rainfall compared to a normal of 165.7 mm.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district recorded 78 per cent higher rainfall at 466.3 mm than the normal of 262.2 mm, followed by 68 per cent more rainfall in Srikakulam with 303 mm rainfall against the normal of180.5 mm.

Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, NTR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts recorded excess rainfall while the union territory of Yanam, located near Kakinada logged deficit rainfall.

No district in the Rayalaseema meteorological sub-division of the southern state registered large excess rainfall but two, Kurnool and Nandyal, registered excess rainfall.

Kurnool recorded 54 per cent more rainfall with 149.2 mm against the normal of 96.8 mm whereas Nandyal logged 24 per cent more with 153.5 mm rainfall against 124.2 mm.

The two districts of Sri Sathyasai and Kadapa recorded normal rainfall while Anantapur, Annamayya and Tirupati recorded deficit rainfall. Overall, Rayalaseema sub-division registered normal rainfall.

According to the Met department, AP witnessed normal rainfall in June and July with only a 6 per cent deficit, mostly enabled by the downpours in July. PTI STH ANE