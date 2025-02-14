Jumbos running amok in temple festival: Rules were violated, says Kerala minister

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday said that the rules regarding management of captive elephants were violated in connection with the incident of two jumbos running amok during a temple festival here a day ago leading to the death of three persons, including two women.

The three elderly persons died amidst a stampede caused as a result of the two elephants getting agitated following the bursting of crackers during the festival at the Manakulangara Temple near Koyilandy here on Thursday evening.

The agitated elephants initially attacked each other and during their fight, they hit a nearby building inside the temple premises and one of its walls collapsed on top of the people standing there, which resulted in the deaths, according to the police.

The elephants then ran away from the temple premises, causing a stampede as the people gathered for the festival scattered in panic and resulted in injuries to over 20 persons.

Saseendran said that it has been found that there was a violation of the Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules as the legs of the elephants were not chained and the firecrackers were burst carelessly.

In order to prevent such incidents from happening in future and as a warning, the Forest Department has decided to take exemplary action in the matter, he said.

Action will be taken against the owners of the elephants and the management of the temple, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court also intervened in the matter and sought a report from the state government regarding the incident.

The High Court also directed the livestock official of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board to appear before the court with all relevant documents, including the feeding and transportation registers, of the two elephants as well as the other jumbos in its care.