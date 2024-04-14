'Jumla patra': AAP on BJP's poll manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The AAP on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto a "jumla patra" and claimed that the document presents a clear picture of promises "not fulfilled" by the saffron party in the last 10 years.

The 'Sankalp Patra' of the BJP released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about making 'one nation, one election' a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting list for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said, "The Prime Minister has announced the ‘Jumla Patra’ (document of rhetoric) of his party for 2024 elections." "It presents a clear picture of the unfulfilled promises of the BJP in the last 10 years... In 2014 as well, Modiji's rhetoric was that his government will give two crore jobs every year. But after 10 years in their 'jumla patra' (manifesto) of 2024, they aren't ready to give any figures on jobs," she said. The Delhi minister said the government has told the Parliament that it hasn't provided even two crore jobs in the last 10 years, leave alone 20 crore jobs. “Employment rate in India is at all-time low, 25 per cent of our youth are unemployed. Forty-five per cent of graduates are unemployed,” she claimed.

Atishi said the second biggest slogan of the BJP in the 2014 elections was ''bahut hui mehangai ki maar, abki baar Modi sarkar''. She said the manifesto does not mention anything about inflation.

"But consumer price index in the last 10 years shows cumulative dearness has increased by 70 per cent in India, which is the second highest in the world after Turkey. India is not at higher position in terms of employment, economic development, GDP, but PM Modi made India bag the second position in the world in dearness,” she charged.

Atishi said that in 2014, it was promised that the farmers' income will be doubled.

"The BJP is running away from that promise as it doesn't find any mention in the 75-page document. Forget about doubling the income of farmers, this government passed three anti-farmer laws in Parliament. Farmers from across the country protested at Delhi’s borders for months against these three anti-farmer laws," she added. She said that the BJP manifesto claims that it will give quality health facilities through Ayushman Bharat to the people. “There cannot be a bigger hyperbole than this in the manifesto. On the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the BJP is tom-tomming, only Rs 8,000 crore have been spent in the last year across the country. This is less than the health budget of a small state like Delhi. Delhi's health budget is Rs 9,500 crore a year," she said. The senior AAP leader alleged that the BJP has cheated people of the country with their rhetoric in the last 10 years. "Youth are upset due to unemployment, housewives are worried about inflation, LPG cylinder prices have increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200, diesel price has risen from Rs 55 per litre to Rs 90 per litre, petrol price went up from Rs 75 to Rs 100 per litre," she said. Voters aren't going to believe the BJP manifesto, she added. Hitting back at Atishi, the Delhi unit of BJP said that their party's manifesto is a commitment to the development of youth, urban poor, and women, which will make India a developed country by 2047.

"The BJP's manifesto for 2024, dedicated to public welfare, is showing clarity to Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi and her ally Congress, who are now trying to criticise it amidst political disappointment," the Delhi BJP said in a statement. The party said Atishi should understand that India today belongs to the youth who want to see an end to corruption and who want to be job creators rather than being job seekers. "The BJP's manifesto is a document that creates self-employment opportunities according to the aspirations of the youth," it said. The BJP's manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women.