Jummar Basar to be new SP of Itanagar Capital region

Itanagar, Jun 10 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed APPS officer Jummar Basar as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), and Nyelam Nega as SP of Naharlagun.

Basar replaces IPS officer Rohit Rajbir Singh, who has been transferred to New Delhi.

Nega, earlier serving as SP Security, has replaced IPS officer Mihin Gambo as SP Naharlagun. Gambo has been posted to Police Headquarters as SP Special Branch.

The transfer orders were issued recently following a meeting of the Police Establishment Board (PEB), according to a notification from the state chief secretary issued on Monday.

Other postings include IPS officer Surendra Choudhary as SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho as SP (Planning) at the police headquarters, here.

APPS officer Dusu Kaling, who was SP (Planning), has been appointed as the Principal of the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near here.

IPS officer Shivendu Bhushan has been posted as SP Crime/SIT, while Anurag Dwivedi will be the new SP of Anjaw. IPS officer Aditya, currently ASP Tirap, has been promoted as SP of the district.

Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi (APPS) has been transferred as SP Security.