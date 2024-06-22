Jun 25 last date to submit bids for prime spaces at Sahibabad, Guldhar, Duhai: NCRTC

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has said the last date to submit bids for licence of prime commercial spaces at Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai is June 25.
In a statement, the NCRTC said leading banks, developers, and retail giants have shown interest in these land parcels at these Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations.
Pre-bid meetings drew participation from prominent names in the Indian business landscape, including HDFC Bank, Unity Group, Singla Sweets, Reveria Buildcon, and Manju Gaur and Associates.
This strong industry interest signifies the immense potential of these commercial spaces within the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, the statement said.
Namo Bharat trains, that serve the RRTS route, have seen a steady rise in ridership since their inauguration in October 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agency said.
These state-of-the-art stations, expected to serve an ever-growing passenger base, present ideal opportunities for retail outlets like restaurants, QSR chains, apparel brands, and banking facilities to cater to the high expected traffic, it said.
At the Sahibabad RRTS station, a built-up area spanning approximately 165 square metres in the entry/exit block adjacent to the Vasundhara and Sahibabad Industrial area is open for bidding.
This strategically located space, on Madan Mohan Malviya road, offers an excellent opportunity for business establishments such as banks, offices, and restaurants/food and beverages outlets, the statement said.
At Guldhar station, a built-up area of around 145 square metres located in the entry/exit block offers a lucrative opportunity for businesses establishments such as banks, offices, and restaurants/food and beverages outlets. Its proximity to the Meerut Road, close to the Raj Nagar extension of Ghaziabad, and educational and residential areas makes it an attractive investment proposition, it stated.
At Duhai RRTS station, having features two commercial spaces in entry/exit of pocket A and D, around 140 and 135 square meters area respectively, situated on both sides of Meerut Road.
These spaces, well-suited for restaurants and various business ventures, enjoy close proximity to educational institutions. Combined with the projected increase in foot traffic, these commercial spaces present promising investment prospects, the statement said.
The NCRTC's strategic emphasis on harnessing commercial potential through innovative approaches is in line with its objective of bolstering the financial sustainability of the RRTS project.
Through initiatives like maximizing non-fare box revenues and implementing strategies such as Transit Oriented Development (TOD), Land Value Capture (LVC), and Value Capture Financing (VCF), the NCRTC is committed to securing the enduring viability of the RRTS corridors and stations, it said.
Currently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, including eight stations (Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North), is operational for passengers.
The section is expected to be extended soon to Meerut South RRTS Station, bringing the total operational section to 42 km between Sahibabad and Meerut South. Construction is progressing rapidly on the remaining stretches, with the entire 82-km corridor anticipated to be operational by 2025, it added.