Jun 7 'mob attack' that killed three cattle transporters: Chhattisgarh cops make first arrest

Raipur, Jun 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement in the attack and death of three cattle transporters in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on June 7, a police official said.

Harsh Mishra was held from a friend's place in Borsi in neighbouring Durg district and has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention), he said.

On June 7, two cattle transporters, Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23) died under suspicious circumstances after being allegedly chased by a mob in Arang police station area of Raipur district. Their associate Saddam Qureshi, who was found seriously injured, died in a hospital on June 18.

The three, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were heading to Raipur from Mahasamund in a truck loaded with buffaloes. The three were found below a bridge on the Mahanadi river in Arang area while their truck with buffaloes was found on the bridge.

The FIR in the case was filed on the complaint of Shoheb Khan, a relative of Chand and Saddam.

Khan had told police that Chand informed him over phone about being chased by some people on motorcycles and other vehicles who thrashed them after the tyre of their ruck burst.

Chhattisgarh police had constituted a 14-member special team under Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore to probe the case and trace the accused.

The special team has identified some more suspects and are trying to trace them, the official said.