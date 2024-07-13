June 4 will go down as 'Modi Mukti Diwas': Congress slams govt's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' move

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday slammed the government's move to declare June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as yet another "headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused the BJP of insulting Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar by using a word like "murder" with the "sacred word Constitution".

Taking a swipe at the government over the decision, the opposition party said that from now on, the people of India will observe "Aajivika Hatya Diwas" on November 8, the day demonetisation was announced in 2016.

Kharge alleged the BJP-RSS wants to implement 'Manusmriti' by erasing the Constitution so the rights of Dalits, tribals and backward classes can be attacked.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "Narendra Modi ji, in the last 10 years, your government has marked 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' everyday. You have snatched self-respect from every poor and deprived section of the country every moment." "When a BJP leader urinates on tribals in Madhya Pradesh, or when the police forcibly cremate the Dalit daughter of Hathras in UP, then what else is that if not the murder of the Constitution?" Kharge said.

When a major crime against Dalits is committed every 15 minutes and six Dalit women are raped every day, what else is that if not the murder of the Constitution, he asked.

"When minorities are subjected to illegal bulldozer justice, in which 1.5 lakh houses are demolished in just two years and 7.38 lakh people are made homeless, then what else is that if not the murder of the Constitution?" he said.

"When Manipur is in the grip of violence for the last 13 months and you do not even want to go there, then what else is it if not the murder of the Constitution?" Kharge said.

"BJP-RSS-Jansangh never accepted the Constitution. Is it not true that the RSS mouthpiece Organiser had written in its editorial in its November 30, 1949 issue that - 'The worst thing about this new Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian in it', and did the RSS not clearly stand against the main maker of the Indian Constitution i.e. Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar ji and in support of Manusmriti?" the Congress chief said.

When five sitting judges of the Supreme Court publicly held a press conference and questioned the government's interference in the courts, then what else was that if not the murder of the Constitution, Kharge asked.

"When the Parliament is made the ground of the ruling party, in which 146 opposition MPs are suspended at once and important laws are passed unilaterally, like a dictator, then what else is that if not the murder of the Constitution?" he said.

When most of the media is made sycophant, fingers are pointed at the opposition 24x7, and the fourth pillar of the Constitution is destroyed, what else is that if not the murder of the Constitution, Kharge asked.

When the Electoral Bonds Scheme is "forcibly" passed in Parliament and the BJP is made rich illegally then what else was that if not the murder of the constitution, he said.

"When dictatorship is imposed on everyone from students in universities to independent journalists, from Civil Society institutions to IIT, IIM, FTII, NCERT, UGC and every citizen who wants to speak with autonomy and freedom, then what else is that if not the murder of the Constitution?" he said.

The Congress' reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains during the period.

Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as Modi Mukti Diwas." "This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," Ramesh said on X.

"This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi," the Congress leader said.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP with 240 seats fell short of a majority but the NDA secured the mandate with 293 seats. The Congress bagged 99 seats while the INDIA bloc got 234 seats. Following the polls, two Independents who won have also pledged support to the Congress, taking the INDIA bloc tally to 236.

The results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared on June 4.

Later, Ramesh also shared the video from Prime Minister Modi's November 8, 2016, speech when he announced demonetisation.

"From now on, every year on 8th November, people of India will celebrate 'Aajivika Hatya Diwas (Livelihood Killing Day)'. Its gazette notification will also be issued soon," Ramesh said in another post on X.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also slammed the move, saying it is a bit bizarre to declare a date as "Samvidhan Hatya Divas".

"First, the Samvidhan is alive and well and strongly supported by the electorate. No hatya has occurred. Second, what happened on that date was entirely in accordance with the provisions of the Samvidhan. It was undemocratic, but not unconstitutional,” he said on X.

A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry said the government has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to "all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency". PTI ASK RHL