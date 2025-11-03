June 9 Mumbra rail deaths: Two Central Railway engineers booked

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Two Central Railway engineers were booked in connection with the June 9 incident in Mumbra in Thane district in which four commuters died and nine were injured after falling off two overcrowded local trains, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred between Diva and Mumbra railway stations when the trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve. Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

"A case has been registered against a senior section engineer and section engineer of Central Railway with regards to the incident after a probe by the railway police. The Thane GRP had earlier registered an accidental death case," the official said.

They have been booked under section 125(a)(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the railway police official informed. PTI DC BNM