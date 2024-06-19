June to see deficient monsoon: IMD

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) India will get below-normal monsoon rainfall in June, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday as the north and northwestern parts of the country reeled under an intense heatwave.

"The average June rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be below normal i.e. less than 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)," the IMD said in an update to the monsoon forecast.

India has received 20 per cent deficient rains since the southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on May 30. PTI SKU IJT IJT