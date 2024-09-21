'Jungle raaj' prevails in Odisha: TMC on 'sexual assault' of woman at Bhubaneswar PS

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that "jungle raaj" was prevailing in BJP-ruled Odisha and demanded justice for a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a police station in Bhubaneswar.

The alleged incident took place on September 15 when an army officer, posted in West Bengal, and his fiancée approached Bharatpur Police Station to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

"On September 15, an Army Officer's fiancée, seeking justice for her earlier molestation, was groped and flashed in @odisha_police custody. Now, a shocking video has emerged showing the assailant boldly invoking the name of CM @MohanMOdisha while molesting her on the streets.

"When perpetrators feel empowered to flaunt their political connections before committing such heinous crimes, it shows the JUNGLERAAJ under @BJP4India!," the TMC wrote on X.

As protests raged all over Odisha, the women's wing of the BJD staged a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, while Congress activists attempted to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, demanding his resignation over the incident.