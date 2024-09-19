'Jungle Raj': Cong slams NDA govt in Bihar over setting ablaze of houses in Nawada

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the NDA government in Bihar over the incident of setting ablaze of houses in Nawada, saying it is another proof of the "jungle raj" prevailing in the state and shows the dispensation's "utter indifference" towards Dalits and the deprived.

While Congress leaders pegged the number of houses set ablaze at over 80, police said 21 houses were set on fire in Nawada district.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute could be the cause behind the incident that happened in Manjhi Tola in Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added. Ten people were detained, and a search is on to nab the other accused, police said. "The terror of goons on Mahadalit Tola in Bihar's Nawada is another proof of the jungle raj of NDA's double engine government," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is highly condemnable that about 100 Dalit houses were set on fire, firing was done and everything of poor families was snatched in the darkness of the night," Kharge claimed.

He alleged that the BJP and its allies' "utter indifference" towards Dalits and deprived, "criminal neglect" and encouraging anti-social elements is now at its peak.

"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is silent as usual, Nitish (Kumar) ji is carefree in the greed for power and NDA's allies have become silent," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the incident of "burning down more than 80 houses of Mahadalits" in Nawada, Bihar is extremely horrific and condemnable.

"Firing dozens of rounds and creating terror on such a large scale and rendering people homeless shows that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The common rural-poor are forced to live in the shadow of insecurity and fear," she said.

"I demand from the state government that strict action should be taken against the bullies who commit such injustice and all the victims should be properly rehabilitated," Priyanka Gandhi said. PTI ASK DV DV