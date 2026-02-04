'Jungle Raj' prevailing in Andhra, YSRCP will resist: Jagan

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 4 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that "Jungle Raj" was prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the NDA coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party would strongly resist it.

The former chief minister made the remarks after visiting the residence of party leader Ambati Rambabu in Guntur, which was recently allegedly ransacked by ruling party leaders and cadres.

Rambabu was arrested on 31 January in Guntur district, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Naidu.

The arrest was followed by high drama on roads and at Rambabu's residence. During the unrest, dozens of TDP leaders and cadres were seen ransacking the opposition leader's house and vehicles, according to footage aired on vernacular news channels.

Rambabu was taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail late on January 31, where he was handed over to jail authorities in the early hours of February 1.

"The NDA coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pushed Andhra Pradesh into Jungle Raj, and the YSRCP will strongly resist this undemocratic rule," Reddy said, addressing reporters after meeting Rambabu's family members.

The YSRCP chief claimed that when party leaders such as Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Bolla Brahmanandaidu questioned the "misuse of power", cases were foisted against them and TDP supporters attacked the houses of Rambabu and Ramesh.

False cases were booked against Rambabu though he was the victim of "TDP hooliganism" which clearly shows that "Jungle Raj" continues unabated in the state and the YSRCP will fight this with renewed vigour, he said.

He also warned that all those responsible for the attacks would have to face consequences in the coming days.

Listing instances of alleged victimisation, he said former minister Ramesh was falsely implicated in a spurious liquor case, despite a TDP contestant being involved in the matter. When TDP leaders and their cadre are allegedly running the liquor mafia, how can Ramesh be involved, he questioned.

Unable to digest this, the NDA coalition government unleashed a conspiracy in which even the police allegedly became partners, he claimed.

"Senior police officials stationed nearby Rambabu's house did not even respond to calls for help, clearly showing that the attacks were orchestrated," he alleged.

He further charged that Naidu had failed on all fronts and cheated every section of society.

Earlier, the YSRCP chief called on the family members of Rambabu. He also interacted with local leaders and enquired about the sequence of events that led to the vandalism, the party said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad strongly criticised Reddy over his Guntur visit, alleging that the opposition leader's sole objective was to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh.

In a video shared by TDP, the minister claimed that Reddy carried out the tour "like an invasion," mobilising large crowds beyond the permitted limit and creating chaos on the roads.

According to Prasad, the so-called condolence visit to Rambabu's residence was aimed at fomenting unrest in the name of caste and religion.

The minister questioned why Reddy had not consoled C Singayya, who recently died by allegedly falling under the wheels of the latter's convoy at Etukuru Cross in Guntur district and alleged selective sympathy for political gain.

He further charged that Rambabu had a history of making provocative remarks that could trigger caste tensions, and accused Reddy of encouraging such behaviour.

Prasad claimed that even Rambabu's family members had opposed his conduct in the past, adding that neither the former CM nor YSRCP leaders understood the spirit of democracy.

The TDP leader asserted that the NDA coalition government would not allow anyone to disturb law and order under the guise of political tours.