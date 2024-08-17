Jungle raj prevailing in Bengal, claims Chouhan on Kolkata medico's rape-murder

Bhopal, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday demanded justice for the trainee doctor raped and murdered at a government hospital in Kolkata while stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has become "nirmam" (ruthless) and "jungle raj" prevailed in her state.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 has caused nationwide outrage, sparking protests by doctors across the country.

During a demonstration against the heinous crime in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital.

Talking to reporters, Chouhan said the incident was a blot on the face of civilised India.

"The chief minister of that state (West Bengal) should be ashamed that such an incident happened, and those who were protesting against it were attacked for the protest," he said, demanding justice for doctors.

"Mamataji has become 'nirmam' (ruthless) in West Bengal. There is jungle raj. The situation should change. The victim should get justice, and the accused should be punished," he said.

The union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had also said such criminals should be punished in such a way that there is fear and no one commits such crimes again.

Chouhan on Saturday visited villages in the Budhni assembly segment in Sehore district and interacted with people.

Chouhan on Saturday visited villages in the Budhni assembly segment in Sehore district and interacted with people.