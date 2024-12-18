'Jungli Murga' on HP CM's dinner menu? Police file case of defamation, fake news

Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) Police here registered a case of defamation and spreading false news on Wednesday after a video surfaced online, showing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu encouraging his associates to eat "Jungli Murga" (Grey Junglefowl) during a dinner in a remote area.

Advertisment

Latching on to the issue, the BJP has claimed that 'Jungli Murga' is an endangered species listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, and hunting or eating it is illegal.

Police said the case has been registered against unknown people based on a complaint lodged by Kulag village head Suman Chauhan and another local named Nitu Kumar.

Last week, the video was widely circulated online in which Sukhu is purportedly heard saying, "Inko do Jungli Murga, hume thodi khana hai (Give them Jungli Murga, I don't want to eat)." He then asks his companions if they wish to eat the dish. The video was recorded at the remote Tikkar area of Shimla district, where the chief minister was having dinner with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandi and other officials last Friday, and the particular dish was listed on the menu.

Advertisment

The village head, Suman Chauhan, claimed that Grey Junglefowl is not found in their area, while the chief minister maintained that he was referring to "Desi Murga".

The BJP has demanded Sukhu's apology over the matter, even as the chief minister claimed that local villagers cooked "Desi Murga" which he offered to others since he didn't eat non-vegetarian food due to health reasons.

Stressing that eating non-vegetarian food is a way of life in the villages, Sukhu slammed the opposition leaders for making an issue out of it.

Advertisment

In her complaint, Chauhan claimed the villagers cooked traditional food of the area for the chief minister, but someone spread a "fake" menu on the Internet to defame the culture and traditions of the area.

Claiming that the "fake news" on social and print media hurt the feelings of the villagers, Chauhan said, "Our customs and traditions have been misrepresented. We demand action on the matter." Police said a case of publication or circulation of false/rumoured news with the intent to promote feelings of hatred and defamation under Sections 353 (2) and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against unknown people.

Reacting to the registration of the case, BJP spokesperson and state social media in-charge Chetan Bragata accused the Congress government of targeting opposition leaders and media houses, calling it a step against democratic values.

Advertisment

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur earlier claimed that Sukhu changed his words from "Jungli" to "Desi Murga".

Pointing out that there are provisions for imprisonment and fine for hunting and eating "Jungli Murga", Thakur accused Sukhu of not only having the dish featured on the menu, but also encouraging his associates to eat it.

"Jungli Murga is an endangered species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022. Hunting and eating this species is illegal," Bragata said earlier.

Advertisment

BJP MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma, earlier said while the CID was probing who leaked the "Samosa" inquiry report, a new controversy has emerged over serving "Jungli Murga".

He also called upon the forest department to take action on the matter.

The incident of three boxes of samosas and cakes being mistakenly served to the CM's security staff during an event on October 21, instead of him, assumed disproportionate significance following a CID probe that termed the mix-up an "anti-government" act. PTI BPL ARI