Junior clerk and contractual computer operator held for accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a junior clerk and a contractual computer operator posted at the Sub-Divisional Office in Lakheri, Bundi district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000, officials said.

Junior clerk (reader) Karmveer Singh was caught red-handed while taking the bribe through contractual employee Shiv Mahesh Yogi, the ACB said in an official statement.

The complainant had approached the ACB alleging that Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to get an order issued in his favour regarding compensation for land acquired under the Bharatmala road project.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 through Yogi.

Both accused were taken into custody and further interrogation is underway, the statement said. PTI AG AS AS