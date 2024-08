Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) A candle light rally was organised here on Monday by junior doctors at the state-run Osmania Medical College in protest against the recent rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

The junior doctors demanded immediate arrest of the accused and strict punishment to him and also justice for the victim and her family.

They also urged the government to take strict measures to ensure the safety of medical professionals, especially women. PTI SJR SS