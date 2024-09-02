Junior docs continue sit-in near Kolkata Police HQ, demand CP’s resignation

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Junior doctors who took out a rally on Monday to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal, have stayed put at nearby BB Ganguly Street, after they were stopped from marching further.

The medics, who started an impromptu sit-in on BB Ganguly Street around 5 pm, demanded that Goyal come and meet them there.

The protesters have been alleging inaction in stopping vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14.

Meanwhile, the police said a 20-member delegation of the doctors can come and meet the commissioner or any other senior officer.

The stalemate continued as both sides remained adamant.

The junior doctors, who were seen carrying the national flag and placards with slogans seeking justice and protection, broke into celebrations on the street as news of the arrest of ex-principal of R G Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh by the CBI reached them.

Earlier in the day, the agitators were stopped before guardrails put up by the police on BB Ganguly Street, leading to Lalbazar. They asserted that their rally was peaceful and the representatives want to meet the police commissioner.

The protesters also carried a replica of a spine and red roses, contending that these were to emphasise the duty of the police force to protect citizens.

Some placards displayed the photo of Goyal with texts calling for his resignation. An effigy of the police commissioner was also burnt by the protesters.

The agitating doctors also raised slogans, seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

The medics alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area, and guardrails tied with chains and padlocks put up on BB Ganguly Street to stop the rally from reaching the police headquarters. PTI AMR RBT