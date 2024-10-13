Junior docs' 'fast-unto-death' enters ninth day, Bengal govt calls for meeting to discuss demands

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The 'fast-unto-death' of junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar rape-murder incident entered the ninth day on Sunday, as people also held "symbolic fast" in various parts of the state to express solidarity with the agitators.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant wrote to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), requesting them to call off their proposed demonstration on October 15, stating that the stir was coinciding with the state government's previously announced 'Pujo Carnival' to be organised on the same day. He also invited them for a meeting at state health department headquarters Swasthya Bhawan on Monday to discuss their demands.

In an email, Pant also urged the JPD to "advise" the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.

"I write to address your organisation's call for the event scheduled on October 15 at 4 pm on Rani Rashmoni Road, Kolkata in connection with various demands of junior doctors and their ongoing hunger strike. This proposed demonstration coincides with the previously announced pujo carnival organised by the state government," he said.

"The carnival is a prominent event attended by thousands, along with international dignitaries who come to witness this UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Any demonstration which may coincide with this event, or misuse of the demonstration by certain elements to cause disruption during this event could pose significant safety and security concerns for the visitors," Pant said.

"Additionally, I appeal to you to advise junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being," Pant said.

In another email, Pant invited the JPD for a meeting at the Swasthya Bhavan on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Two members of the body would be allowed in the meeting, Pant mentioned in his mail.

Talking to PTI, one senior member of the association said they were yet undecided on whether they will attend the meeting.

Three of the junior doctors who were observing 'fast-unto-death' in Kolkata and Siliguri have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.

On the other hand, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said.

"After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several eminent personalities urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take every possible step to acknowledge the demands of junior doctors with due importance to end the impasse.

The fasting junior doctors were also requested by eminent personalities to have faith in the initiative of civil society and withdraw their fast-unto-death.

Thirty eminent personalities including filmmaker Aparna Sen, actor Riddhi Sen, theatre personality-actor Kaushik Sen, filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, social activist Bolan Gangopadhyay and others in an open letter to the CM also urged the junior doctors to withdraw their fast-unto-death.

"Despite acknowledging most of the genuine demands by junior doctors, the uncertainty over the effective implementation of their demands forced them to go for the hunger strike and deteriorated their health conditions," the signatories said.

"In the prevailing situation, we promise to be more vigilant to facilitate a situation where your concerns will be addressed and call upon the state government to acknowledge their concern and urge the agitating medics to have faith in civil society initiative to address the situation," the letter said.

Meanwhile, several people observed "symbolic fast" on Sunday in Malda and Murshidabad districts to express solidarity with the agitating doctors. A group of former students of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital also went to the medical establishment to stage a symbolic fast of 12 hours but faced resistance from CISF personnel deployed there.

The junior doctors have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

The fast from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

While one person was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day, the CBI is now investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order. PTI SUS SCH BSM NN ACD