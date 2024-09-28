Junior docs in Bengal to resume 'cease work' after SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Junior doctors of West Bengal on Saturday night said that they would resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges across the state after hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Their decision was taken after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted following the death of a patient at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on Friday night.

The medics alleged that the attack at Sagore Dutta Hospital have shown the state government has "totally failed" in keeping their promises to provide them security.

"We are giving the state some time and want to hear their submission regarding our security in the Supreme Court on Monday. Then, from 5 PM we will start total cease work at all hospitals across Bengal," one of the junior doctors said.

Junior doctors on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days. They were on 'cease work' in protest against the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. PTI SCH NN