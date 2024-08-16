Junior docs in T'gana continue protest against rape-murder of woman doctor in Kolkata

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Junior doctors in Telangana on Friday continued their protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata even as several private super-specialty hospitals in the city announced suspension of outpatient services on Saturday as per a call given by the IMA.

The junior doctors held protests like demonstrations, road blockade, bike rallies at several places in the state.

The protesting junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi hospital here, who stayed away from outpatient services and elective surgeries, demanded justice to the deceased doctor in Kolkata and implementation of a 'central protection act' to ensure the safety of all healthcare personnel, including doctors and paramedical staff.

A representative of the junior doctors at the Gandhi hospital said a major protest would be organised at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here on Saturday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency and OPD services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work, while emergencies and the casualties would function, IMA sources here said.

The withdrawal of services commences at 6 AM on Saturday and ends at 6 AM on Sunday, they said.

As per the IMA's call, super-specialty hospitals in the city, including Rainbow children's hospital, announced the closure of outpatient services on Saturday.